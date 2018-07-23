“What will the world look like in 2050?”

53 international artists responded to this exact question, creating a compilation of cover art for the imaginary magazine The Parisianer.

Spearheaded by illustrators Aurelie Pollet and Michael Prigent, The Parisianer is a play on the iconic magazine The New Yorker. Following the untitled first compilation, which focused on present-day Paris, The Parisianer 2050 imagines the city’s transformation over the next 32 years. Published in a 152-page book, many of the designs reflect issues highly pertinent to today’s world, including climate change, urban development, housing, transportation, and community building. This artwork serves as a reminder that the future reflects decisions made today.

The image selected for the cover of the book itself depicts a bright, utopic Parisian community. The background, with wind turbines and abstract skyscrapers dotted around the iconic Eiffel Tower, suggests a future of sustainable energy and sleek urban development. In the foreground, a diverse assortment of Parisians swim, exercise, and work on their laptops at futuristic cafes.

In addition to the book, 30 images will also be on display at the Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris for the next three years. “This will be the first image that foreign and international visitors will see of Paris,” Pollet told Radio France Internationale.

As for the Paris greeting foreign and international visitors in 2050? One can only imagine.

To learn more about The Parisianer, visit http://theparisianer.fr/en/. ◣