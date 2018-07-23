Fier d’etre bleus: young, passionate team leads France to victory

With an exhilarating win in the 2018 FIFA World CupTM final on July 16 in Moscow, Les Bleus are once again les champions du monde!

France’s 2018 national team was notably youthful, the second-youngest squad in the tournament. Star player Kylian Mbappé is only 19 years old—the youngest player to ever score for France at a major tournament. He is also the first player born after France’s 1998 World Cup victory to play for the national team. But what this team might lack in experience or expertise, they have made up for in talent, energy, and perseverance.

France came out on top of the group phase, defeating Australia and Peru and ending in a 0-0 draw with Denmark. They then took on Argentina in the round of 16, eliminating Messi’s team 4-3 and clinching themselves a spot in the quarterfinals. There they faced Uruguay, defeating them 2-0.

The semifinal match against Belgium resulted in a 1-0 victory for Les Bleus, thanks to a header from Samuel Umtiti off a corner kick. This win propelled France to the final for the first time in twelve years, the last one being at the 2006 World Cup in Germany, which ended in defeat against Italy during a penalty shootout.

Fans cheer on the French team during the semi-final game against Belgium. Photo: Embassy of France

France faced Croatia at this year’s World Cup final, defeating them 4-2 in an action-packed, high-scoring match. To open the scoring, a free-kick from Antoine Griezmann deflected off a Croatian player and into his own net. Croatia soon tied the game 1-1, but a Croatian handball resulted in a penalty kick from Griezmann, bringing Les Bleus back up 2-1. Goals from Paul Pogba and Mbappé sealed France’s victory, Mbappé becoming the youngest player to score in a World Cup final since Brazilian legend Pelé.

Exuberant French fans celebrated the win throughout France and across the world. Hundreds of thousands took to the streets in Paris, transforming the Champs-Elysée into a joyous victory party. President Macron watched from the stands in Moscow, at one point leaping out of his seat in celebration, and congratulating the team in the ceremony following the win.

At the Embassy of France in the U.S., over 1000 French fans decked out in blue, white, and red gathered together to watch their home team. The crowd erupted in cheers following the French victory, waving French flags high. Joyous fans sung along to Gloria Gaynor’s "I Will Survive," a classic French soccer anthem, and "We Are The Champions" by Queen. Ambassador Gérard Araud provided celebratory champagne—some of which was sprayed into the air, prompting cheers. As fans headed home, lines of cars beeped their horns all along Reservoir Road as D.C.’s French community continued to celebrate the historic win.

France’s triumph comes 20 years after clinching their first World Cup victory with a 3-0 defeat of Brazil on home soil. Didier Deschamps, France’s current head coach, captained the victorious 1998 team.

The 1998 World Cup left an important mark on French society, unifying the nation and symbolizing the strength of the country. Yet the youthful 2018 team is part of a brand new generation, for whom the 1998 World Cup is both a distant, early memory, and an important legacy to uphold.

With the 2018 World Cup, however, this new generation has carved out their own legacy, writing a new chapter for the history books. ◣