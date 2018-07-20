Paris’ first digital museum of fine art

In the 11th arrondissement of Paris, a former foundry transformed into an immersive digital exhibition center takes visitors on an audiovisual adventure into the history of Austrian art. Modeled after the Carrières de Lumières in Les Baux-de-Provence, which attracts more than half a million people every year, L’Atelier des Lumières opened this spring.

The largest video installation in the world, it is powered by 120 video projectors and a spatialized sound system. Screens span across 3,300 square meters, from floor to ceiling, with walls 10 meters tall, while multimedia and special effects technology create and coordinate the display of thousands of images. The paintings appear, take shape, move, dissolve, and break away to the music of Richard Wagner, Chopin, and Beethoven.

The inaugural show, running until November 11th, features Gustav Klimt, Egon Schiele, and other artists of the 19th century Vienna Secession, a movement that had no one style and cross-pollinated among all disciplines. Its motto: "To every age its art. To every art its freedom." There are also two shorter exhibitions, one on an experimental piece designed by computer algorithm and another on the Viennese painter Friedensreich Hundertwasser.

The new center, operated by Culturespaces, aims to represent the future of art museums. Director of L’Atelier des Lumières Michael Couzigou says the idea is "not to intellectualize works of art," but rather to illicit a beautiful, emotional, and contemplative moment. Visitors can walk around, dance, lay down, or stare at a wall, knowing that within minutes they will be fully immersed in a psychedelic experience with countless renowned artwork.

More information can be found on their website: http://www.atelier-lumieres.com ◣