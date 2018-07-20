2018 FIFA World Cup - Victory for the French National Football Team

An immense joy sweeps the French community throughout the U.S.

The French football team was crowned the FIFA World Cup champion for the second time in its history – twenty years after the win on its home soil in 1998 – following a spectacular match won 4-2 against Croatia’s valiant team.

Jubilating crowds spotted throughout France found an echo all the way to the U.S., where the Embassy and the Consulates had arranged to screen the match to gather French community and fellow American soccer supporters.

France’s third World Cup final in just twenty years, after those of 1998 and 2006, was a dazzling show. The French team has returned from Russia with a second star on its jersey. They celebrated their title with the French people gathered in the Champs-Elysées, and President Emmanuel Macron held a reception at the Elysée Palace to congratulate them.

The Croatian team displayed excellent team spirit throughout the tournament in what was the country’s best performance in the FIFA cup.

The pictures shot during the screening of the final at La Maison Française of the French Embassy are visible on Flickr.