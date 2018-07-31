Paris Combo - Raleigh, North Carolina - August 4, 2018
Fronted by the charismatic vocals of chanteuse Belle du Berry, the combo have struck a chord with critics and audiences alike during their 20-year career. Their music is a fun-loving mix of swinging gypsy jazz, cabaret, French pop and Latino and Middle Eastern rhythms. Venues and festivals where they have performed include the Olympia, le Grand Rex, la Cité de la Musique, Nice and Montréal Jazz Festivals, SF Jazz, the Hollywood Bowl and Melbourne Recital Centre.
The combo, comprised of vocalist du Berry, guitarist Potzi, drummer François and trumpeter-pianist David Lewis, will perform at the North Carolina Museum of Art as part of their summer concert series.
WHEN
Aug 4, 2018 at 8:00 PM
WHERE
North Carolina Museum of Art
2110 Blue Ridge Road
Raleigh, NC 27607
INFO & TICKETS HERE