Official speeches and statements - August 1, 2018

1. United Kingdom - Meeting between Jean-Yves le Drian and his counterpart, Jeremy Hunt - Press briefing by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Deputy Spokesperson (Paris, 07/30/2018)

ean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, will host a meeting with Jeremy Hunt, Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, on 31 July. This will be their first working meeting.

The discussions will focus on the major current international issues, notably Iran, the situation in Libya and the Sahel, as well as transatlantic relations. France and the United Kingdom engage in close and regular cooperation on all major international issues, regarding which we have a broad convergence of views.

The ministers will also take stock of our bilateral relations and the follow-up to the 35th Franco-British summit, which took place in Sandhurst on 18 January./.

2. Cambodia - General election - Press briefing by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Deputy Spokesperson (Paris, 07/30/2018)

France regrets the fact that the Cambodian general election took place without the main opposition party (Cambodian National Rescue Party), which was dissolved on 16 November 2017, while its president, Mr Kem Sokha, has been held in prison since 3 September.

The election was held in an environment that did not allow the opposition, media or civil society to function unimpeded.

We call for the release of Kem Sokha and for the lifting of the ban on 118 members of the Cambodian National Rescue Party from conducting any political activity for five years.

We urge the Cambodian authorities to respect the fundamental rights that will guarantee a credible democratic process. (...)./.