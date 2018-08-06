Renoir: Father and Son/Painting and Cinema - Philadelphia, PA

Premiering on May 6, 2018, at the Barnes Foundation—home to the world’s largest collection of paintings by Pierre-Auguste Renoir— Renoir: Father and Son/Painting and Cinema is a major exhibition examining the artistic exchange between the renowned impressionist painter and his son, celebrated filmmaker Jean Renoir. The project is organized in partnership with the Musée d’Orsay, the Musée de l’Orangerie, and La Cinémathèque française. The show will bring together over 120 works, including paintings, drawings, ceramics, films, costumes, photographs, and posters—many never before shown in the US—for an illuminating exploration of Pierre-Auguste’s role in his son’s oeuvre and the relationship between painting and cinema.

Acclaimed director Jean Renoir (1894–1979) is perhaps best known for such films as La Grande illusion (The Grand Illusion) (1937), Partie de campagne (A Day in the Country) (shot in 1936, released in 1946), and La Règle du jeu (The Rules of the Game) (1939), all of which are considered milestones in the history of 20th-century art.

Framed within a rich dialogue between father and son, Renoir: Father and Son/Painting and Cinema draws attention to Jean’s relationship to Pierre-Auguste’s artistic world, his perspective on his father’s work, and the portrayal of painters and the creative process in his films. By installing Pierre-Auguste’s work alongside clips from Jean’s films, the exhibition explores how each experimented with new modes of image-making and expression, and provides a rich account of this father-son relationship.

In conjunction with this exhibition, Lightbox Film Center presents the Film Series The Films of Jean Renoir from May 11 to August 24.

WHEN

May 6 - Sep 3, 2018

WHERE

Barnes Foundation

2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Philadelphia, PA 19130

INFO & TICKETS HERE