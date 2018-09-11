Paris Prestige
FILM SCREENING
WHAT: Paris Prestige
WHEN: Tuesday, September 11, 2018 - 7pm-9pm
WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007
PRICE: Free admission
RESERVATION: Online registration required on Eventbrite.
ADD. INFOS: Every attendee must be registered under his/her name. Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy.
Paris Prestige / Les Derniers Parisiens by Hamé & Ekoué
2016 – France – 105 min
September 11 | 7:00 p.m.
In French with English subtitles.
Out on parole, Nas (Reda) has to meticulously clock-in to work at his older brother Arezki’s bar Le Prestige in order to avoid being thrown back in prison. But Nas has other plans: he wants to get back into promoting parties, and Le Prestige’s location in Pigalle, the heart of Paris’ bustling nightlife, is an ideal calling card for party-goers. It soon becomes apparent that the two brothers are on a collision course started long ago, with the death of their mother and Arezki’s decision to leave Nas with their aunt.
This gripping first feature by Hamé and Ekoué, two rappers in leading French rap group La Rumeur, is a Paris-by-night tour that stays far away from the glimmer of the Eiffel Tower, offering instead an insider’s portrait of a vibrant, quickly gentrifying urban neighborhood, with its African hairdressers, Algerian groceries, German tourists, neon sex shops, and every street scam known to man. But beneath its kinetic surface and groovy soundtrack, one finds a profound reflection on the struggles and disappointments of two generations of Algerian immigrants in France.
Free admission.