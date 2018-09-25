Breathless
FILM SCREENING
Breathless was one of the earliest, most influential examples of French New Wave cinema.
This event is organized by The Cultural Services of the French Embassy and TV5Monde on Demand.
All you need to know...
WHAT: Breathless
WHEN: Tuesday, September 25, 2018 - 7pm - 9pm
WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007
PRICE: Free admission
RESERVATION: Online registration required on Eventbrite.
ADD. INFOS: Every attendee must be registered under his/her name. Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy.
Breathless By Jean-Luc Godard
1960 – France – 90 min
September 25 | 7:00 p.m.
In French with English subtitles.
Free admission. Online registration is required for this screening.