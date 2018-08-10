Telephone conversation between President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and President Emmanuel Macron

Communiqué issued by the Presidency of the Republic (Elysée Palace, Paris - August 10, 2018)

President Macron spoke on the telephone this morning with Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation.

In follow-up to their previous conversations, the two presidents discussed the situation of filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, who has been on hunger strike since mid-May. President Macron expressed to President Putin his concern, while Mr. Sentsov’s state of health seems to be deteriorating alarmingly, and the need for Russia to find a humanitarian solution to this situation as a matter of urgency. President Macron made several proposals to that end. President Putin pledged to respond to these proposals and to swiftly provide information on Mr. Sentsov’s state of health.

The conversation also focused heavily on the situation in Syria. The two presidents discussed the military situation and the conditions necessary for the safe, dignified and voluntary return of the refugees. President Macron reaffirmed the importance of an inclusive political solution, the only way to achieve peace and lasting stability in Syria. As such, discussions will continue between France and Russia over the next few weeks at the ministerial and special representative level. The two presidents agreed to discuss the issue again at the beginning of September.

Lastly, the two presidents took stock of the discussions initiated in July on cybersecurity, in accordance with the decisions made during President Macron’s visit to St. Petersburg.