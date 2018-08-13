Telephone conversation between President Emmanuel Macron and President of the United States Donald Trump

Communiqué issued by the Presidency of the Republic (Elysée Palace, Paris - August 11, 2018)

On August 11, 2018, President Macron spoke on the telephone with President of the United States Donald Trump.

Their conversation notably focused on the situation in Syria, relations with Iran and the Israeli-Palestinian issue.

President Macron had requested this telephone conversation in order to follow up on discussions over the last few weeks and to prepare for further diplomatic consultations in the coming days.