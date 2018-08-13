Official speeches and statements - August 6, 2018

1. Iran - JCPOA - Joint statement by High Representative Federica Mogherini and foreign ministers of E3 (Jean-Yves Le Drian of France, Heiko Maas of Germany, Jeremy Hunt of the United Kingdom) on the re-imposition of US sanctions due to its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) (Paris, 06/08/2018)

We deeply regret the re-imposition of sanctions by the US, due to the latter’s withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The JCPOA is working and delivering on its goal, namely to ensure that the Iranian programme remains exclusively peaceful, as confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in 11 consecutive reports. It is a key element of the global nuclear non-proliferation architecture, crucial for the security of Europe, the region, and the entire world. We expect Iran to continue to fully implement all its nuclear commitments under the JCPOA.

The lifting of nuclear-related sanctions is an essential part of the deal - it aims at having a positive impact not only on trade and economic relations with Iran, but most importantly on the lives of the Iranian people. We are determined to protect European economic operators engaged in legitimate business with Iran, in accordance with EU law and with UN Security Council Resolution 2231. This is why the European Union’s updated Blocking Statute enters into force on 7 August to protect EU companies doing legitimate business with Iran from the impact of US extra-territorial sanctions.

The remaining parties to the JCPOA have committed to work on, inter alia, the preservation and maintenance of effective financial channels with Iran, and the continuation of Iran’s export of oil and gas. On these, as on other topics, our work continues, including with third countries interested in supporting the JCPOA and maintaining economic relations with Iran. These efforts will be intensified and reviewed at ministerial level in the coming weeks.

Preserving the nuclear deal with Iran is a matter of respecting international agreements and a matter of international security./.

2. Indonesia - Earthquake in Lombok - Opening of a crisis cell at the Quai d’Orsay - Communiqué issued by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs (Paris, 06/08/2018)

The latest provisional toll of the earthquake that hit the Lombok region on 5 August is 91 dead and hundreds injured. At this stage, four French nationals have been reported injured, and our embassy is monitoring their situation.

Jean-Yves Le Drian expresses his solidarity with with those affected, and the Indonesian authorities and people.

Our embassy in Jakarta is in constant contact with the local authorities, which are proceeding with the rescue and evacuation of foreign nationals and tourists. Consular officials have been dispatched to Lombok airport to lend assistance to French nationals.

Telecommunications networks have been disrupted on several islands, making communication difficult. Infrastructure has been badly damaged, especially in northern Lombok and on the Gili Islands. Tourist areas in Lombok (south and west of the island) have been less affected. Bali and Lombok international airports are operating.

Our compatriots on Lombok and the Gili Islands are asked to strictly follow the local authorities’ instructions and advice on protecting themselves and departures from the islands.

Instructions from the French Embassy have been sent by text and email to those residents on the consular register and to the 1,700 people registered with our Ariane service.

We advise residents and people travelling through Indonesia to reassure their loved ones in France via all available means of communication, including social media.

The French Embassy in Jakarta and the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs’ crisis and support unit are monitoring developments in the situation in real time.

If there has been confirmation of an emergency, our compatriots can contact the French Embassy in Jakarta on 021 2355 7677 from Indonesia (five-hour time difference for Jakarta and six hours for Bali/Lombok).

A crisis cell has been opened in Paris and can be contacted on 01 43 17 51 00.

Regular updates are being published on the French Embassy in Jakarta’s website, its Twitter account @FranceJakarta and the travel advice account @ConseilsVoyages./.

3. Yemen - Bombing in Hudaydah - Statement by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Deputy Spokesperson (Paris, 03/08/2018)

France condemns the bombing which, among other things, caused damage in the vicinity of the city of Hudaydah’s main hospital on 2 August, killing many people, including civilians. It calls for full light to be shed on these events.

France recalls that all parties are obliged to adhere to international humanitarian law, particularly when it comes to protecting civilians and humanitarian and medical personnel.

While Martin Griffiths, the United Nations Special Envoy [for Yemen], actively continues his mediation concerning Hudaydah, military operations in the city and attacks in the Red Sea, announced by the parties, must continue to be suspended.

France reiterates its full support for the Special Envoy’s efforts and welcomes the announcement that inter-Yemeni negotiations will begin in Geneva on 6 September. Only a political solution will stop Yemen’s humanitarian, health and food situation getting any worse./.