Official speeches and statements - August 7, 2018

1. Colombia - Elections - Telephone conversation between M. Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic, and M. Ivan Duque, President-elect of Colombia - Communiqué issued by the Presidency of the Republic (Paris,2018-08-06)

1. Colombia - Elections - Telephone conversation between M. Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic, and M. Ivan Duque, President-elect of Colombia - Communiqué issued by the Presidency of the Republic (Paris,2018-08-06)

The French President spoke on the telephone to Ivan Duque, President of Colombia, on the evening of Monday 6 August. He welcomed the fact that the Colombian election had gone ahead democratically and warmly congratulated the new president on his investiture.

President Emmanuel Macron reiterated France’s commitment to the peace process in Colombia and reaffirmed our desire to support the implementation of the agreement signed with the FARC.

The two presidents expressed their wish to further strengthen ties between France and Colombia in every field, from security to the economy and from culture to protecting biodiversity.

They agreed to continue their discussions and meet in the coming weeks./.