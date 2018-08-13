Official speeches and statements - August 8, 2018

1. Afghanistan - Attack against a NATO patrol - Press briefing by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Spokesperson’s Office (excerpt) (Paris, 2018-08-07)

1. Afghanistan - Attack against a NATO patrol - Press briefing by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Spokesperson’s Office (excerpt) (Paris, 2018-08-07)

(...)

France utterly condemns the suicide attack which killed three Czech soldiers belonging to NATO’s Resolute Support Mission aimed at training, advising and assisting the Afghan defence forces and security institutions, and which injured Afghan and American soldiers.

It extends its condolences to the bereaved and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.

France reaffirms its support for the NATO mission hit by this attack. It stands in solidarity with all members of the Alliance combating terrorism in Afghanistan and reaffirms its support for the Afghan authorities in their fight against this scourge. (...)./.