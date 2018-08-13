Official speeches and statements - August 10, 2018

1. Democratic Republic of Congo - Presidential election - Press communiqué issued by the Presidency of the Republic (Paris,2018-08-09)

The French President welcomes the decision announced yesterday by president Kabila not to stand again in the forthcoming presidential election, in keeping with his commitment to respect the terms of the Congolese constitution.

France, which has constantly stood alongside the Democratic Republic of Congo, pays tribute to president Kabila’s action to ensure the DRC’s unity and integrity.

Together with its partners and in particular the African Union, regional organizations and the neighbouring countries, France is ready to support the Congolese authorities’ efforts to ensure that a free, transparent and inclusive ballot is held on 23 December 2018./.