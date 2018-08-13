Official speeches and statements - August 13, 2018

1. Yemen - Airstrike in Saada - Press release of the ministry for Europe and foreign affairs (Paris,2018-08-10)

France condemns the airstrike carried out on August 9, which hit a bus in Saada, in the northern part of Yemen, killing and injuring a significant number of people, including many children, according to local medical sources.

It supports the UN Secretary-General’s call for the opening of an investigation in order to shed light on the circumstances behind this tragedy.

France also reiterates its condemnation of the Houthi attacks against Saudi territory, which left one civilian dead and others injured during the night of August 7 and 8, according to the coalition. It calls on all parties to strictly comply with international humanitarian law.

There is an urgent need to put an end to the conflict in Yemen. In this respect, we fully support the determination of the UN secretary-general’s special envoy for Yemen to bring the Yemeni parties together for new negotiations in Geneva on September 6 in order to lay the groundwork for a political solution. We urge all parties to cooperate fully in this process./.