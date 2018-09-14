Network with fellow Francophiles, French VIPs, diplomats, professionals and business people at the French Embassy.

This event is organized by The French American Chamber of Commerce and Mer Events.

All you need to know... WHAT: Networking and Happy Hour at the Embassy of France WHEN: Friday September 14, 2018 - 6pm - 9:30pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE:

From Sep 1 to Sep 7

‐ $40 FACC members

‐ $65 non-members After Sep 7

‐ $45 FACC members

‐ $75 non-members RESERVATION: Online registration required on Eventbrite. ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase.

⋄ Chef Mark Courseille of Le Café Descartes at The French Embassy will prepare a buffet featuring excellent French food.

⋄ Our member Cork and Fork will offer some wonderful Mont Gravet French wines (red, white and rose) for your tasting pleasure.

⋄ Our member Bonjour Cooks will make a short presentation about French language learning books.

⋄ Open Bar featuring French wines and beers

⋄ Dress Code: Business, Business Casual or Cocktail Attire