Networking and Happy Hour at the Embassy of France
NETWORKING
WHAT: Networking and Happy Hour at the Embassy of France
WHEN: Friday September 14, 2018 - 6pm - 9:30pm
WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007
PRICE:
From Sep 1 to Sep 7
‐ $40 FACC members
‐ $65 non-members
After Sep 7
‐ $45 FACC members
‐ $75 non-members
RESERVATION: Online registration required on Eventbrite.
ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase.
⋄ Chef Mark Courseille of Le Café Descartes at The French Embassy will prepare a buffet featuring excellent French food.
⋄ Our member Cork and Fork will offer some wonderful Mont Gravet French wines (red, white and rose) for your tasting pleasure.
⋄ Our member Bonjour Cooks will make a short presentation about French language learning books.
⋄ Open Bar featuring French wines and beers
⋄ Dress Code: Business, Business Casual or Cocktail Attire