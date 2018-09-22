 Skip to main content
St. Jude Golden Gala

St. Jude Golden Gala

BENEFIT GALA

Teens and Parents join together for the 3rd year to support St Jude Research Hospital for Children.
This event is organized by St Jude Research Hospital.

spip_logo

All you need to know...

WHAT: St. Jude Golden Gala

WHEN: Saturday September 22, 2018 – 6pm - 10pm

WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. 20007

PRICE:
- $100 Ticket
- $2,500 Benefactor
- $5,000 Benefactor
- $10,000 Benefactor

RESERVATION: Online registration required on eventapps.stjude.org.

ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase.

The St. Jude Golden Gala is an opportunity for parents and teens to join together for a memorable evening in honor of the children of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Since its inception, this event has raised over $240,000 for the kids of St. Jude!

This year’s event will include heavy hors d’oeuvres, a dessert reception, silent and live auctions and a full student-led entertainment lineup. Your contributions help ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

      top of the page