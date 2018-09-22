St. Jude Golden Gala
BENEFIT GALA
WHAT: St. Jude Golden Gala
WHEN: Saturday September 22, 2018 – 6pm - 10pm
WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. 20007
PRICE:
- $100 Ticket
- $2,500 Benefactor
- $5,000 Benefactor
- $10,000 Benefactor
RESERVATION: Online registration required on eventapps.stjude.org.
ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase.
The St. Jude Golden Gala is an opportunity for parents and teens to join together for a memorable evening in honor of the children of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Since its inception, this event has raised over $240,000 for the kids of St. Jude!
This year’s event will include heavy hors d’oeuvres, a dessert reception, silent and live auctions and a full student-led entertainment lineup. Your contributions help ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.