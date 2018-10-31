Join us on your own or with friends, to celebrate Halloween at the French Embassy with an evening of music, French wine, Parisian desserts & dancing!

This event is organized by The International Club of DC.

All you need to know... WHAT: Halloween Dance Soiree WHEN: Wednesday October 31, 2018 – 7pm - 10:30pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. 20007 PRICE:

7PM: Admission Halloween Dance Soiree with lessons $30

8:30PM: Admission Halloween Dance Soiree in Paris $25 RESERVATION: Online registration required on International Club of DC. ADD. INFOS: All attendees must be 21 and over. Strictly no exceptions. IDs will be checked and validated by Embassy security. Street parking.

Attend on your own or with friends as a dance partner or prior dance experience are not needed to attend! French wine & desserts will be available for purchase at the cash bar. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to enjoy a night of dancing at the French Embassy as you celebrate Halloween with other ghosts, goblins, politicians and other scary creatures!

Enjoy Delectable Parisian Desserts: Available for purchase at the cash bar, selections subject to change.

Please note that dinner is not served at the event and instead delectable French desserts will be available for purchase. Please plan to have dinner before or after the event.

The event is structured as an informal dance soiree to meet, network, and socialize with ICDC members as you enjoy an evening of dancing at the French Embassy. As such kindly note that the event is not presented as a seated event and we kindly ask for your patience and understanding while we work with our event partners to present you a wonderful evening.

7:00 PM Admission commences

⋄ Waltz Dance Lesson

⋄ Tango dance lesson

⋄ Salsa dance lesson

8:30 PM Dance Party

Dance the night away to a mix of ballroom, Latin music, and other dance music. This is a wonderful opportunity to practice your dancing and socialize with other attendees. The instructor will be on hand to give you advice and answer your questions.

10:30 PM Evening concludes

Requested Attire

It is Halloween! Dress up in your funny, scary, or other exciting attire. Costumes are highly encouraged or cocktail attire suggested.