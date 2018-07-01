 Skip to main content
Drink the District : Wine Edition

WINE DEGUSTATION

Wine and summertime rhyme, and that’s no coincidence! Join us as we raise our glasses to summer and enjoy unlimited samples of more than 50+ wines.
This event is organized by Drink the District.

All you need to know...

WHEN: Friday-Saturday September, 7-8 2018
6pm to 9:30pm: Friday and Saturday
1pm to 4pm: Saturday

WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007

PRICE:
General Admission Ticket for Session 1, 2 ou 3 : $59
Wine Lovers Package for Session 1, 2 ou 3 : $99

RESERVATION: Online registration required on Eventbrite.

ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase.

Kick back with friends, while you enjoy chill live tunes, demonstrations on the culinary stage, a local artisan market and more!

Every General Admission ticket includes:

  • Unlimited sampling of more than 50+ wines including French favorites
  • Access to the Culinary Demonstrations where our Executive Chef will show you how to sip and cook like a pro
  • Have questions? Our roaming Sommelier team have answers! Stop them to learn more about varieties and vintages
  • Experience Etsy "In Real Life" – with an artisan market featuring local DC small businesses
  • Commemorative festival cup
  • Live music and entertainment all day
  • Specialty cheese and charcuterie packages available!

Every Wine Lovers Package includes:

  • Everything included in the General Admission ticket package, PLUS
  • 4 bottles of our favorite summertime wines to take home and sip.

Event Date

Three great sessions to choose from!

Friday, September 7, 2018 - Session 1: 6-9pm

Saturday, September 8, 2018 - Session 2: 1-4pm

Saturday, September 8, 2018 - Session 3: 6-9pm

