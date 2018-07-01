Drink the District : Wine Edition
WINE DEGUSTATION
WHAT: Drink the District : Wine Edition
WHEN: Friday-Saturday September, 7-8 2018
6pm to 9:30pm: Friday and Saturday
1pm to 4pm: Saturday
WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007
PRICE:
General Admission Ticket for Session 1, 2 ou 3 : $59
Wine Lovers Package for Session 1, 2 ou 3 : $99
RESERVATION: Online registration required on Eventbrite.
ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase.
Kick back with friends, while you enjoy chill live tunes, demonstrations on the culinary stage, a local artisan market and more!
Every General Admission ticket includes:
- Unlimited sampling of more than 50+ wines including French favorites
- Access to the Culinary Demonstrations where our Executive Chef will show you how to sip and cook like a pro
- Have questions? Our roaming Sommelier team have answers! Stop them to learn more about varieties and vintages
- Experience Etsy "In Real Life" – with an artisan market featuring local DC small businesses
- Commemorative festival cup
- Live music and entertainment all day
- Specialty cheese and charcuterie packages available!
Every Wine Lovers Package includes:
- Everything included in the General Admission ticket package, PLUS
- 4 bottles of our favorite summertime wines to take home and sip.
Event Date
Three great sessions to choose from!
Friday, September 7, 2018 - Session 1: 6-9pm
Saturday, September 8, 2018 - Session 2: 1-4pm
Saturday, September 8, 2018 - Session 3: 6-9pm