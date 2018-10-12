American Premiere : "Tsvetaeva"
CONCERT
WHAT: American Premiere : "Tsvetaeva"
WHEN: Friday, October 12, 2018 ‐ 7:30pm - 11:30pm
WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007
PRICE:
General Admission : $55
VIP : $85
RESERVATION: Online registration required on InstantSeats
ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase.
This vocal cycle for mezzo-soprano and baritone in three parts — Poet, Love and Marina — is dedicated to the 125th anniversary, in 2017, of the birth of Marina Tsvetaeva, whose tragic life ended in 1941.
Set to her powerful and influential poetry by acclaimed Russian composer Alexander Zhurbin, who will attend the performance, this American premiere will be sung by Magdalena Wor and Timothy Mix, accompanied by pianists Genadi Zagor and Vera Danchenko-Stern, RCAS founder and artistic director.
Magdalena Wor - mezzo-soprano
Timothy Mix - baritone
Genadi Zagor - piano
Vera Danchenko-Stern – piano
Tickets are $55, including a post-concert reception with the artists.
VIP tickets, which also include a champagne reception at 7 p.m., are $85.