After the success of the 2016 and 2017 editions, an enhanced and even more ambitious third edition of the French-American Business Week is back.

This event is organized by FACCWDC.

All you need to know... WHAT: French-American Business Week WHEN: Wednesday and Thursday October, 17 & 18 2018 – 9am-6pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE:

Early Bird 2 Days: $95 (Non-Members FACC)

$75 (FACC Members)

Early Bird 1 Day: $59 (Non-Members FACC)

$39 (FACC Members)

Early Bird Half-Day: $39 (Non-Members FACC)

$19 (FACC Members) RESERVATION: Online registration required. Eventbrite ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy. No large bag, helmet, suitcase.

The French American Business Week is more than a conference or than a simple trade show. It aims to help you extend your professional networks.

That is why for this 3rd edition we have modified the format to attract specialized audiences for each half day session, while giving the exhibitors the opportunity to broaden their reach during these 2 days.

The event will facilitate new contacts thanks to constant exchanges and multiple networking events throughout the 2 days, including Networking Lunches or “Speed Networking”sessions.

Thursday evening, at his Private Residence, the Ambassador of France to the United States will host the 3rd French American Business Week Exclusive Reception, in the presence of French and American economic and political actors.

This prestigious French Gourmet Evening, serving a selection of confidential and excellent Champagne, will offer an additional networking opportunity. Tickets are sold separately: Click here

Two days for participants to exchange and meet their future partners, suppliers or clients.

French American Business Week 2018 will address 4 main topics, each covered during a half-day session:

Wednesday, October 17, 2018 (9 am to 1 pm)

THE FUTURE OF TRANSPORTATION

Wednesday, October 17, 2018 (2 pm to 6 pm)

THE FUTURE OF AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Thursday, October 18, 2018 (9 am to 1 pm)

THE FUTURE OF COMMERCE

Thursday, October 18, 2018 (2 pm to 6 pm)

FRANCE IS BACK! ONE YEAR LATER, THE MACRON EFFECT

Each topic will be addressed by Keynote Speakers and experts.