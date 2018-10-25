Films on the Beach 2018 - Miami Beach, Florida



The French Embassy Cultural Services (Miami office) in partnership with the France Florida Foundation for the Arts and the City of Miami Beach Cultural Affairs Program, present the fifth edition of Miami’s one and only free French film festival: Films on the Beach from November 1st to 29th at outdoor venue Miami Beach Soundscape Park, with special screenings at our partner venues, Miami Beach Cinematheque and O Cinema Miami Beach. This year’s program is curated by Diliana Alexander, founder and director of transmedia film festival Filmgate Miami, around the theme of the Five Senses.

Come join us every Thursday at 8pm under the stars at Miami Beach Soundscape and on Sundays at Miami Beach’s independent film venues (O Cinema and Miami Beach Cinematheque) to discover cinematic masterpieces from 1946 to 2017 around the theme of the five senses.

A word from the curator:

"I am Diliana Alexander, Founder of FilmGate Miami and the Downtown Media Center and a Miami filmmaker. Programming for this year’s Films on the Beach Festival, presented by the French Cultural Services of the French Embassy in Miami, was an immediate thrill. Not only because, French films more than any others, have shaped my world view, but also I was asked to create a program around the human senses - sight, hearing, smell, taste and touch, accessible to all ages. The French system has produced a remarkable array of movies of great artistic merit, because of its unique and some may might say aggressive financing of daring independent films - direct subsidy (public TV channels, advance on receipts, regional funding) and indirect subsidy (mandatory investment by private TV channels). As a filmmaker, I can only dream (and campaign) for this kind of support in Florida. The films embrace the theme in not always a literal way and I will leave it up to the audience to make some of the connections. "Enfants du Paradis" (1946) is known as one of the best French Film ever made, or France’s “Gone with the Wind,” albeit more ambiguous. "Cléo from 5 to 7" by one of my favorite directors, Agnès Varda, remains as relevant today as in 1962 and a masterpiece of the French New Wave. "Django" highlights a dark period for the brilliant Roma jazz guitarist, while Europe is under Nazi occupation, whose music is interpreted by Warren Ellis, a long time sideman of Nick Cave. "Haute Cuisine" is a delightful comedy about, what else, seduction and food. I am especially interested in well told growing of age stories and "Ava", screening at O Cinema, the bold original debut by director Léa Mysius and "Games of Love and Chance", the big Cesar winner in 2005 as Best Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Female Newcomer, illuminate the complicated face of modern France and its cinema. I challenge you to engage all of your senses and explore the many faces of the complex and delightful world of French Cinema"

All screenings are free and open to the public !

FILMS ON THE BEACH Nov 1 to 29 2018 : THE 5 SENSES

Film program curated by Diliana Alexander, Founder and Director of FILMGATE

Miami Beach Soundscape outdoor screenings:

500 17th Street, Miami Beach FL 33139

Thursday Nov 1 - 8pm: Cléo from 5 to 7 (1962) by Agnès Varda

Thursday Nov 8 - 8pm: Games of Love and Chance (2004) by Abdellatif Kechiche

Thursday Nov 15 -8pm: Haute Cuisine (2012) by Christian Vincent

in partnership with French Weeks

Thursday Nov 29 - 8pm: Django (2017) by Etienne Comar

Special screenings:

O Cinema Miami Beach 500 - 71st Street, Miami Beach FL 33141

Sunday Nov 11 – 1pm: Ava (2017) by Léa Mysius

Miami Beach Cinematheque – 1130 Washington Ave, Miami Beach FL 33140

Sunday Nov 18 - 7:30pm: Children of Paradise (1946) by Marcel Carné

When

Nov 1 - 29, 2018

Where

Miami Beach Soundscape: 500 17th Street, Miami Beach, FL 33139 / O’Cinema: 500 71st Street, Miami Beach, FL 33141 / Miami Beach Cinematheque: 1130 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140