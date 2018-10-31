Final News From France issue

Dear readers,

As you know, we are always evaluating and evolving our products to give you content in the most pleasant and accessible formats. This will, therefore, be the final issue of the News From France newsletter. You will still be able to find all of your favorite articles and content that you loved from the News From France here :

For events at the Embassy’s Maison Française, don’t forget to subscribe to our new Maison Française newsletter to be the first to know about the upcoming calendar.

For the latest from the French government, Embassy, Consular Issues, travel information and more follow us on our website.

To learn about French cultural events around the country, subscribe to the local Cultural Services’ newsletter

Finally, we are best able to bring you timely and interesting content on diplomacy, culture, current events, gastronomy, and language through our social media channels. We hope you will follow us on Facebook, twitter and Instagram if you do not already.

We look forward to staying in touch, and keep an eye out for new ventures!