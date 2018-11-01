The MusicianShip Gala
BENEFIT GALA
WHAT: The MusicianShip Gala
WHEN: Thursday, November 1st, 2018 - 7pm - 10:30pm
WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007
PRICE:
Silver Ticket : $95
Gold Ticket : $125
Platinum Ticket : $175
Platinum Table : $1500
Sponsor a Student : $60
RESERVATION: Online registration required on Eventbrite.
ADD. INFOS: Every attendee must be registered under his/her name. Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy.
Hosted by The French Embassy, this year’s gala promises to be a uniquely sophisticated end-of-the-year celebration! This elegant affair will feature a 5-stars dinner, wine & open bar service, live music, dancing, a silent auction, and special guest performers—including students of The MusicianShip!
Proceeds from our gala will benefit our free-of-charge music programs — including our six week summer program, after-school programs, master classes, and performance ensembles — all of which reach out to youth, seeking to build self-esteem, prevent high-school truancy, offer alternatives to gang participation, and encourage healthy and positive peer relationships. With your continued support of The MusicianShip’s programs, we are projected to serve nearly 1,600 youth in 2019.
Your attendance and contributions make a significant and meaningful difference in the lives of our youth. Will you join us on November 1st to change the life of one? See you there!
Attire: Black Tie Optional
Tickets sales online only.
*All guests must bring Photo I.D.*
Tickets will not be sold at the door.
Questions: events@TheMusicianship.org