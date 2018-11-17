BroadFutures’ 5th anniversary Fall Gala
WHEN: Saturday, November 17, 2018 – 6:30pm - 10pm
WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007
PRICE: Varied sponsorship packages available
RESERVATION: Online registration required. ConstantContact
ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase.
BroadFutures is a DC based non-profit, revolutionizing the way young people with learning disabilities enter the workforce.
BroadFutures is a holistic training, mentoring and paid internship program. We incorporate experiential learning opportunities that serve to challenge comfort zones and empower potentials for positive and successful futures.
Providing learning disabilities individuals with an individualized mentoring and training, BroadFutures prepares the interns of tomorrow to become full-time workers. Revealing the potential of dedicated, promising young workers, we assist employers in hiring a capable workforce and finding new ways to work together. Thanks to all of our generous donators, we are able to help parents support and promote their children’s inherent abilities for successful futures. Support our action through varied sponsorship packages and choose how you want to make a change today !
Program of the event : cocktail reception, live music, a seated dinner, French desserts and dancing !