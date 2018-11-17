 Skip to main content
BroadFutures' 5th anniversary Fall Gala

BroadFutures’ 5th anniversary Fall Gala

BENEFIT GALA

Please join us in celebrating BroadFutures’ 5th anniversary Changing Lives Gala, with dinner and dancing from 6:30-10:00.
This event is organized by BroadFutures.

spip_logo

All you need to know...

WHAT: BroadFutures’ 5th anniversary Fall Gala

WHEN: Saturday, November 17, 2018 – 6:30pm - 10pm

WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007

PRICE: Varied sponsorship packages available

RESERVATION: Online registration required. ConstantContact

ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase.

BroadFutures is a DC based non-profit, revolutionizing the way young people with learning disabilities enter the workforce.

BroadFutures is a holistic training, mentoring and paid internship program. We incorporate experiential learning opportunities that serve to challenge comfort zones and empower potentials for positive and successful futures.

Providing learning disabilities individuals with an individualized mentoring and training, BroadFutures prepares the interns of tomorrow to become full-time workers. Revealing the potential of dedicated, promising young workers, we assist employers in hiring a capable workforce and finding new ways to work together. Thanks to all of our generous donators, we are able to help parents support and promote their children’s inherent abilities for successful futures. Support our action through varied sponsorship packages and choose how you want to make a change today !

Program of the event : cocktail reception, live music, a seated dinner, French desserts and dancing !

      top of the page