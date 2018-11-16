All you need to know...

WHAT: Beaujolais and Beyond Celebration 2018

WHEN: Friday, November 16, 2018 – 8pm - 12am

WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007

PRICE:

3 Types of Tickets:

- Grand Cru VIP: Allows you to get in at 6:30pm. During this hour and a half, you will enjoy delicious hors-d’oeuvres and special wines in an open bar setting (open bar ends at 8:00pm), while the Bergamot-Rose duo performs French songs. Of course, you then stay for the rest of the night.

- Château Table Service (table for up to 4): From 6:30 to midnight (includes VIP hour). You will seat at a reserved table, with 2 bottles of Champagne and personal service all night. Very limited number of tables so reserve early.

- Premier Cru Tickets (8pm to midnight): Includes free food buffet and Beaujolais open bar. Cash bar for all other wines/drinks.

RESERVATION: Online registration required. Eventbrite

ADD. INFOS: - French-American Chamber of Commerce and Alliance Francaise members get 20% off. Enter FACC promo code FACCBN18 or ALLIANCE FRANCAISE promo code AFDCBN18 in the ticket of your choice. Please note that membership will be verified immediately upon registration.

- For security reasons, all persons attending the event must be registered via this site. No multiple registrations under a single name. ID will be required to enter the Embassy grounds.

- Also for security reasons, there is no parking available inside the Embassy. Public parking is available on Reservoir Rd and across the street at Georgetown University Hospital’s parking garage. Using a transportation service such as Uber or Lyft is highly recommended.

- The organizers invite people in wheelchairs or with reduced mobility to contact us via email as soon as possible, and at least 24 hours prior to the event.