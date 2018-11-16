Beaujolais and Beyond Celebration 2018
WHAT: Beaujolais and Beyond Celebration 2018
WHEN: Friday, November 16, 2018 – 8pm - 12am
WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007
PRICE:
3 Types of Tickets:
- Grand Cru VIP: Allows you to get in at 6:30pm. During this hour and a half, you will enjoy delicious hors-d’oeuvres and special wines in an open bar setting (open bar ends at 8:00pm), while the Bergamot-Rose duo performs French songs. Of course, you then stay for the rest of the night.
- Château Table Service (table for up to 4): From 6:30 to midnight (includes VIP hour). You will seat at a reserved table, with 2 bottles of Champagne and personal service all night. Very limited number of tables so reserve early.
- Premier Cru Tickets (8pm to midnight): Includes free food buffet and Beaujolais open bar. Cash bar for all other wines/drinks.
RESERVATION: Online registration required. Eventbrite
ADD. INFOS: - French-American Chamber of Commerce and Alliance Francaise members get 20% off. Enter FACC promo code FACCBN18 or ALLIANCE FRANCAISE promo code AFDCBN18 in the ticket of your choice. Please note that membership will be verified immediately upon registration.
- For security reasons, all persons attending the event must be registered via this site. No multiple registrations under a single name. ID will be required to enter the Embassy grounds.
- Also for security reasons, there is no parking available inside the Embassy. Public parking is available on Reservoir Rd and across the street at Georgetown University Hospital’s parking garage. Using a transportation service such as Uber or Lyft is highly recommended.
- The organizers invite people in wheelchairs or with reduced mobility to contact us via email as soon as possible, and at least 24 hours prior to the event.
Join us for a joyous and lively evening featuring:
- French buffet prepared by leading DC restaurants as well as the Embassy of France’s chefs
- French breads, cheeses, pâtés and pastries
- Open bar of free-flowing Beaujolais Nouveau wine
- Cash bar for all other drinks (beers, red, white & Champagne)
- The night will continue with one of Washington’s top DJ spinning the best American, French, Euro and top 40 dance hits. A spectacular light display will fill the embassy and the dance floor to add that special late night French touch!
- To complement the libations, festivities will also include an online and silent auction, and a raffle
- Paintings exhibition of French ARTist Stephane Koerwyn throughout La Maison Française
- And because you liked it in 2017, upgrade again your Beaujolais experience by reserving a VIP Chateau table for you and your closest friends!
- This is an adult-only event. No one under 21 allowed.
- Dress Code: Cocktail attire. French accents (bleu, blanc, rouge) welcome.
- No refunds.