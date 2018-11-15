Join us for an evening of elegance and celebration, wonderful food and wine, exciting live and silent auctions, and a program of pure inspiration.

All you need to know... WHAT: Kidsave’s 20th Anniversary Gala – A Platinum Affair WHEN: Thursday, November 15, 2018 – 6:30pm - 10pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: Varied sponsorship packages available RESERVATION: Online registration required. Kidsave.org ADD. INFOS: Every attendee must be registered under his/her name. Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy.

Kidsave’s Vision is a world where every child is nurtured from birth, where the loss of human potential due to neglect is absent, and where people everywhere care enough that all children, even those abandoned, grow up in stable, loving families.

Together let’s move 1 million children into families and lasting connections with adults by 2020.

Kidsave’s mission is to create change so children grow up in families and connected to caring adults. Since 1999 Kidsave has served 11,743 children and trained an estimated 2,435 child welfare professionals to implement and operate programs worldwide in over 50 organizations.

Our Platinum Gala will celebrate our 20th Anniversary with a cocktail reception, a silent auction, a seated dinner and live music. Join us and to celebrate two decades of helping children grow !