SCREENING
WHAT: Lindy Lou, Juror Number 2, a documentary on Death penalty
WHEN: Monday, December 10, 2018 –6:30pm - 9:30pm
WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007
PRICE: Free admission
RESERVATION: Online registration required. Eventbrite
ADD. INFOS: Every attendee must be registered under his/her name. Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy.
French director Florent Vassault’s documentary follows a juror who sentenced a man to death and tries to contend with her decision several decades later.
Determined to understand the overwhelming regret that she has been grappling with for years, Lindy takes off on a road trip across Mississippi to track down and learn more about her fellow jurors tasked with deciding the fate of a man’s life all those years earlier.
Trailer: