To commemorate the 2018 International Human Rights Day, the Embassy of France is pleased to invite you to the screening of : Lindy Lou, Juror Number 2

All you need to know... WHAT: Lindy Lou, Juror Number 2, a documentary on Death penalty WHEN: Monday, December 10, 2018 –6:30pm - 9:30pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: Free admission RESERVATION: Online registration required. Eventbrite ADD. INFOS: Every attendee must be registered under his/her name. Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy.

French director Florent Vassault’s documentary follows a juror who sentenced a man to death and tries to contend with her decision several decades later.

Determined to understand the overwhelming regret that she has been grappling with for years, Lindy takes off on a road trip across Mississippi to track down and learn more about her fellow jurors tasked with deciding the fate of a man’s life all those years earlier.

Trailer: