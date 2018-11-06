Commemoration of the Armistice of November 11, 1918

November 4-9, 2018: the French President to tour battlefields

For a little over five days, French President Emmanuel Macron will tour the Grand-Est and Hauts-de-France regions, home to 11 French Departments that were devastated by the war: the Bas-Rhin, Moselle, Meurthe-et-Moselle, Meuse, Ardennes, Marne, Aisne, Nord, Pas-de-Calais, Somme and Oise Departments.

Douaumont Ossuary - Photo credit: Peter Curb

November 11, 2018: more than 120 foreign dignitaries to meet in Paris

On 10 November, a ceremony attended by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will take place at the Glade of the Armistice in Compiègne. The following day, more than 120 foreign dignitaries representing States that fought in the First World War, European institutions, the United Nations and other international organizations will meet at the Arc de Triomphe.

Participants will then travel to the Grande Halle de la Villette for the opening of the first session of the Paris Peace Forum. In response to the rising tensions in today’s world, the Forum is designed to be the annual meeting for projects, ideas and initiatives which effectively contribute to better international cooperation on key global issues, fairer and more equitable globalization and a more effective and legitimate multilateral system.

Arc de Triomphe - Photo credit: Lary

The 2018 commemoration: a multitude of international projects