Official speeches and statements - November 5, 2018

1. United Nations - International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists in 2018 - Statement by the Deputy Permanent Representative of France to the United Nations (New York, 02/11/2018)

Many thanks to UNESCO for organizing this event together with the group of friends for the protection of journalists. I also would like to thank the Secretary-General for his commitment to this cause. November 2nd has been chosen as the date for the International Day to end impunity for crimes against journalists because that day, in 2013, two French Journalists (Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon) working for RFI were killed in the exercise of their job, in Mali.

Since then, unfortunately, the challenge of ensuring the safety of journalists still remains to be addressed. Journalists are targeted, imprisoned, killed sometimes in gruesome conditions. In Syria, near Idlib, journalists and media workers are vulnerable and exposed to attacks, only because they tried to cover the conflict and shed light on the situation on the ground. It is also the case of the journalist who was killed in Libya that you will see in this documentary that is being shown today and I thank the producers for giving us the opportunity to watch it.

But crimes against journalists can also be committed in countries at peace as the recent shocking death of Jamal Khashoggi in the consulate general of Saudi Arabia in Turkey reminded us. As the Ministers of foreign Affairs of Germany, United Kingdom and France jointly said, nothing can justify this killing, in the same way as the threatening, attacking or killing of any journalist under any circumstances is unacceptable. In line with the Secretary-General, the High commissioner for Human rights, the 3 Ministers called for additional efforts that are necessary and expected, to establish the truth in a comprehensive, transparent and credible manner.

Because when freedom of expression is under attack, when impunity prevails, our societies are at risk. Defending freedom of expression and a free press are key priorities.

Each year, this International Day is an opportunity to recall that the protection of Journalists and the fight against impunity must remain a priority for the UN and for all its member states. It will remain a priority for France./.

2. Iran - Re-imposition of American sanctions - Joint statement by High Representative Federica Mogherini and Foreign Ministers Jean-Yves Le Drian of France, Heiko Maas of Germany and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt of the United Kingdom and Finance Ministers Bruno Le Maire of France, Olaf Scholz of Germany and Philip Hammond of the United Kingdom (Paris, 02/11/2018)

We deeply regret the further re-imposition of sanctions by the US, due to the latter’s withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The JCPOA is a key element of the global nuclear non-proliferation architecture and of multilateral diplomacy, endorsed unanimously by the UN Security Council through Resolution 2231. It is crucial for the security of Europe, the region and the entire world.

The JCPOA is working and delivering on its goal. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed in twelve consecutive reports that Iran is abiding by its commitments under the Agreement.

We expect Iran to continue implementing all its nuclear commitments in full, as set out by the JCPOA. The JCPOA also provides for the lifting of international sanctions in order to have a positive impact on trade and economic relations with Iran, but most importantly on the lives of the Iranian people.

It is our aim to protect European economic operators engaged in legitimate business with Iran, in accordance with EU law and with UN Security Council resolution 2231.

As parties to the JCPOA, we have committed to work on, inter alia, the preservation and maintenance of effective financial channels with Iran, and the continuation of Iran’s export of oil and gas. On these, as on other topics, our work continues, including with Russia and China as participants to the JCPOA and with third countries interested in supporting the JCPOA. These efforts have been intensified in recent weeks, particularly those underpinning the European initiative to establish a Special Purpose Vehicle which we are proceeding with work to set up. This will enable continued sanctions lifting to reach Iran and allow for European exporters and importers to pursue legitimate trade.

Further work must be done to assist and reassure economic operators pursuing legitimate business under EU law. Our finance ministers will further pursue this at their next meeting. Our collective resolve to complete this work is unwavering.

We remain committed to implementing the JCPOA as a matter of respecting international agreements and of our shared international security, and expect Iran to play a constructive role in this regard./.