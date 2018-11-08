Official speeches and statements - November 7, 2018

1. United Kingdom - Meeting between M. Jean-Yves Le Drian and his British counterpart - Press briefing by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Spokesperson (Paris,2018-11-07)

1. United Kingdom - Meeting between M. Jean-Yves Le Drian and his British counterpart - Press briefing by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Spokesperson (Paris,2018-11-07)

On 8 November, M. Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, will host a meeting with his British counterpart, Mr Jeremy Hunt, a few days before the commemorations marking the centenary of the end of the First World War, during which our troops fought side by side.

Our two countries maintain a unique and close relationship. They have stepped up their cooperation on defence, national security and foreign policy since the Lancaster House treaties of 2010. The Minister will reiterate our determination to deepen our joint capabilities and the coordination of our policies and will take stock with his counterpart of the follow-up to the bilateral Sandhurst summit in January 2018, particularly on issues related to cyber security. The state of talks on the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union will also be discussed.

At their meeting, the ministers will speak about the crises on which France and the UK are cooperating closely, particularly within the United Nations Security Council. On Iran, the Minister will emphasize our shared commitment to the implementation of the JCPOA, in accordance with international agreements and international security. The ministers will recall the commitment of the E3 to preserving and maintaining operational financial circuits with Iran in order for that country to go on benefiting from the agreement’s economic compensation arrangements, provided it continues to respect the agreement in full.

On Syria, M. Le Drian will reaffirm that we our convinced there cannot be a military solution to the Syria conflict. The means of bringing long-term stability to Syria and guaranteeing its integrity and its neighbours’ security will be found solely in the framework of a political solution in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

The ministers will talk about our priorities in Africa, particularly the Sahel - where Franco-British cooperation can be seen with the presence of three Chinook helicopters providing support for [Operation] Barkhane - and the Central African Republic./.