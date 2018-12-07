Open Bar, Holiday Cheer, European Ballroom Dancing, casino games, late night DJ dancing, chocolates from throughout Europe, and hundreds of young professionals.

All you need to know... WHAT: European Holiday Ball WHEN: Friday, December 7, 2018 - 8:30pm - 12am WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE:

General admission (8 :30PM) : $98

VIP Reception (7 :30PM) : $118

Prices are subject to increase. RESERVATION: Online registration required on Eventbrite. ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy (street parking available). No large bags, helmets and suitcase.

- Christmas in Paris

- The Beauty of the French Riviera

- The Charm of Bordeaux

Want to travel to France for the holidays? Ready to toast in the season in the backyard of Europe? Celebrate the holidays with us in one of the most exciting venues in DC;

‐ French wines, French Food, European Dance Demos, Lessons and More!

‐ Help contribute to the toy drive with Toys for Tots by bringing an unwrapped toy with you.

As you enter this incredible embassy, you will be transported to one of the most admired countries in the world.

Don your best outfits and be transported to one of the most beautiful and admired countries in all of Europe as we bring together the glory of Old Paris with the allure of Modern Western Europe. From the music of the European master composers to a late-night Parisian style DJ playing your favorite hits, this French Holiday Ball has something for everyone. Also, be on the lookout for Santa.

This event is perfect for both couples and singles alike and we expect a sellout audience of young professionals to this grand event.

Your magical evening features:

1) SPECIAL CAROLERS GREETING:

Upon arrival, you’ll be greeted by Holiday carolers singing Christmas, Chanukah and Seasonal Favorites to get you into the spirit (both in English and French).

2) BALLROOM DANCING with LESSONS

Travel to the center of Europe as you waltz, Fox Trot, Tango and even Swing in an 18th century ballroom setting. Ballroom dance lessons will be provided as an introduction r refresher.

3) CASINO:

Take to the games and partake in mock gambling with a special Monte Carlo Casino, including Black Jack, craps, Five Card Draw and Hold ’em Poker (admittedly, a little American touch). (Note: These games are just for fun. There is no real gambling involved. You can neither win nor lose money)

4) EUROPEAN NIGHTCLUB:

In the second half of the evening, we visit the hottest nightclubs from the south of France to L ‘Avenue des Champs Elysées as one of Washington’s top DJs spins the best retro, swing and top 40 dance hits.

5) EUROPEAN/FRENCH BAR

After a special champagne welcome drink, we will present an OPEN BAR of European wines European wines, beers and other nonalcoholic refreshments. Wines and beers from at least 5 different European countries will be on hand for you to sample and enjoy!

6) LES DESSERTS

Marie Antoinette said "Let them eat cake!" And we will. As if picked from the best pastry shops in all of France, our dessert selection offers you a wide variety of assortment de Petites Patisseries. Experience the exquisite French desserts found in some of the finest restaurants, cafes and casinos in all of Paris and Monte Carlo. Catered by the French Embassy’s regular chefs. The menu includes:

Buche de Noel (Yule Log)

Assorted European Sweet Palmiers

Orange Cardamon Madeleines

7) EUROPEAN HOLIDAY CHOCOLATES TASTING

Sample, compare and conquer some of the greatest chocolates from throughout Western and Eastern Europe.

8) WIN A TRIP TO THE CARIBBEAN

A drawing for all to partake in. One lucky person will win plane and hotel to Jamaica!

9) CHARITY TOY DRIVE with TOYS FOR TOTS:

Help TTD spread joy to children this year. A marine representative from Toys for Tots will be on hand for collection. Please bring a new, unwrapped toy.

10) PLUS - A VISIT BY SANTA: Santa will come to take pictures and to tell you about how HE is celebrated in France!

NEW: SPECIAL EARLY VIP CHAMPAGNE RECEPTION

We are adding a special early entrance VIP French Champagne Reception for an additional $20.

Suggested Attire: Black Tie Optional. Minimum of Suit & Tie for men. Casual wear, jeans or sneakers prohibited.