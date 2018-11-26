CDCS: the Crisis Center of the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs

The Crisis Center has a simple but ambitious mission: effectively coordinate France’s response to disasters and crises and minimize the consequences.

The Crisis Center of the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs was created on July 2, 2008 at a time when the world was facing frequent crises increasingly (security, climate, humanitarian, political, health, etc.).This year marks the Crisis Center’s tenth anniversary. It is a fitting time to look back at the major events of the previous decade that best illustrate what the CDCS does and to talk with those who work hard to keep it functioning every day. This is also an opportunity to showcase the activities of an atypical department at the Ministry whose actions go well beyond crisis periods as they begin well before and end long after any given crisis. Discover here the dedicated website and web documentaries

WEBSITE

https://grandformat.diplomatie.gouv.fr/10anscdcs/?lang=en

VIDEOS

• The Crisis and Support Center - In Brief

• The Center’s values

• The Interministerial Victim Support Unit

• Dominica, September 2017

• Ebola epidemic, January 2014-December 2015

• Fukushima, March 2011

• Haiti, January 2010

• AF447 Rio-Paris, June 2009

• Mumbai, November 2008

• 10th Anniversary of the Crisis and Support Centet - Speech by Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian

• Crisis Simulation Exercise

• Humanitarian Action - France

• The Creation of the Crisis and Support Center

