French Series - How to Reform Multilateralism to Support Peace?
Panel discussion
WHAT: French Series – How to Reform Multilateralism to Support Peace?
WHEN: Tuesday, December 18, 2018 – 6pm - 7:30pm
WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. 20007
PRICE: Free admission
RESERVATION: online registration required Eventbrite.
ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy.
While international cooperation is under threat and we are facing increasing challenges, President Macron has proposed holding the Paris Peace Forum from November 11 to 13. The joint statement with the international organizations published on November 14 strongly reaffirms that: “Working together multilaterally is not optional; it is the only answer.”
However, the current multilateral system is unconvincing and is facing growing criticism in the context of isolationism and the rise of populism.
How should multilateralism be remodeled in order to more effectively address current challenges to peace? How can we ensure inclusion through a free and fair system in the areas of trade, climate change and security – including cybersecurity? How do we define a common agenda to reinforce multilateral relationships or institutions, like NATO?
The Embassy of France is pleased to invite you to our next French series panel discussion event which will be moderated by Jonathan Tepperman, Editor-in-Chief of Foreign Policy
Panelists:
- Ambassador Victoria Nuland, Chief Executive Officer at the Center for a New American Security
- Stewart M. Patrick, Senior Fellow in Global Governance and Director of the International Institutions and Global Governance Program at the Council on Foreign Relations
- Ambassador of France to the United States Gérard Araud
Program of the evening
6pm - 6:45pm: Panel discussion
6:45pm - 7:30pm: Q&A session