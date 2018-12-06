Two Poets in Music : Whitman and Pushkin
CONCERT
- spip_logo
WHAT: Two Poets in Music : Whitman and Pushkin
WHEN: Thursday, December 6, 2018 – 7:30pm - 11pm
WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. 20007
PRICE: $55
RESERVATION: online registration required Instantseats.com.
ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase. All attendees must be 21 and over. Strictly no exceptions. IDs will be checked and validated by Embassy security.
RCAS continues its homage to poets with a tribute to Walt Whitman (1819-1892), whose bicentennial will be celebrated in 2019.
The wide-ranging Dec. 6 program pairs the free verse of this most American of poets with the elegant stanzas of the most Russian of poets, Alexander Pushkin (1799-1837).
Featured composers, whose settings of Pushkin and Whitman will be sung in Russian and in English, include Leonard Bernstein, Benjamin Britten, César Cui, Charles Ives, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Ned Rorem, Dmitri Shostakovich, Sergei Slonimsky, Georgy Sviridov and Kurt Weill.
A highlight of the concert will be the performance of Lee Hoiby’s song cycle "I Was There: Five Poems of Walt Whitman".
THE PERFORMERS:
Soprano Shelley Jackson
Baritone Kevin Wetzel
Pianists Michael Sheppard and Vera Danchenko-Stern