Theo’s Choice
WHAT: Theo’s Choice
WHEN: Thursday, January 17, 2019 –7pm - 9pm
WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007
PRICE: Free admission
RESERVATION: Online registration required. Eventbrite
ADD. INFOS: Every attendee must be registered under his/her name. Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy.
By Thomas Cauvin
2017 – France – 55 min
French with English subtitle
Theo Brode, like so many in Louisiana, chose to learn, speak, and preserve the language of their Cajun, Creoles and other French ancestors. Theo’s Choice is a documentary about French language in South-West Louisiana and the struggle to preserve an endangered heritage through immersion schools in the United States. Once the official language in Louisiana, French almost disappeared in the mid-20th century due to Americanization.
If schools could destroy a culture, schools can rebuild it. Based on immersion programs, the documentary follows Théo, a young teacher, and his students in their choice to learn, speak, and save French in Louisiana.
The screening will take place in presence of film-maker Thomas Cauvin and will be followed by a debate.
