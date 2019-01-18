 Skip to main content
Francophile International Business Mixer

NETWORKING EVENT

Are you a Francophile? Or a business-minded person? Or simply a professional who enjoys a nice Happy Hour in one of the most beautiful embassies in Washington, D.C.? Then this event is for you!
This event is organized by the French American Chamber of Commerce and Mer Events.

All you need to know...

WHAT: Francophile International Business Mixer

WHEN: Friday, January 18, 2019 – 6pm - 9:30pm

WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007

PRICE:
Until Dec 1:
‐ $30 FACC members
‐ $45 non-members
From Dec 1 to Dec 31:
‐ $35 FACC members
‐ $55 non-members
From Jan 1 to Jan 15
‐ $40 FACC members
‐ $65 non-members
After Jan 15 :
‐ $45 FACC members
‐ $75 non-members

RESERVATION: Online registration required. FACCWDC

ADD. INFOS: Every attendee must be registered under his/her name. Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy.

Network with fellow Francophiles, French VIPs, diplomats, professionals and business people in the wonderful Maison Francaise at the French Embassy.

♦ Chef Mark Courseille of Le Café Descartes at The French Embassy will prepare a buffet featuring excellent French food.
♦ Open Bar featuring French wines and beers
♦ Dress Code: Business, Business Casual or Cocktail Attire

This event is organized in collaboration with our member Mer Events LLC.

