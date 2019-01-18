Francophile International Business Mixer
NETWORKING EVENT
WHAT: Francophile International Business Mixer
WHEN: Friday, January 18, 2019 – 6pm - 9:30pm
WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007
PRICE:
Until Dec 1:
‐ $30 FACC members
‐ $45 non-members
From Dec 1 to Dec 31:
‐ $35 FACC members
‐ $55 non-members
From Jan 1 to Jan 15
‐ $40 FACC members
‐ $65 non-members
After Jan 15 :
‐ $45 FACC members
‐ $75 non-members
RESERVATION: Online registration required. FACCWDC
ADD. INFOS: Every attendee must be registered under his/her name. Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy.
Network with fellow Francophiles, French VIPs, diplomats, professionals and business people in the wonderful Maison Francaise at the French Embassy.
♦ Chef Mark Courseille of Le Café Descartes at The French Embassy will prepare a buffet featuring excellent French food.
♦ Open Bar featuring French wines and beers
♦ Dress Code: Business, Business Casual or Cocktail Attire
This event is organized in collaboration with our member Mer Events LLC.