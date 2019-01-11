Celebrate the New year with an evening of dancing, champagne, French wine, and dessert at the Embassy of France!

This event is organized by The International Club of D.C..

All you need to know... WHAT: ICDC New Year’s Dance Soiree in Paris WHEN: Friday, January 11, 2019 –7pm - 10:30pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE:

$25.00 - 7PM Admission French Embassy Dance Soiree in Paris with Dance Lessons for ICDC Members:

At our French Embassy Dance Soiree in Paris you will learn how to dance the Viennese waltz, one of the most elegant and romantic ballroom dances. We will also show you how to dance the Tango and Salsa. Lessons will be followed by a dance soiree in the embassy ballroom with dancing to a mix of dance music as you meet ICDC members and make new friends. Also enjoy wine and French desserts available for purchase. $20.00 - 8:30PM Admission French Embassy Ballroom Dance Soiree in Paris for ICDC Members:

Enjoy a ballroom dance soiree to recorded music in the ballroom of the French Embassy as you meet ICDC members and make new friends. Also enjoy wine and French desserts available for purchase. Admission is at 8:30 PM. RESERVATION: Online registration required. Eventbrite ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy.

No large bags, helmets and suitcase. Valid ID required. All attendees must be 21 and over. Strictly no exceptions. IDs will be checked and validated by Embassy security.

Attend on your own or with friends as a dance partner or prior dance experience are not needed to attend! Wine & French desserts will be available for purchase at the cash bar. Space is limited, so please make your reservations early.

Please note that dinner is not served at the event and instead delectable French desserts will be available for purchase. Please plan to have dinner before or after the event. The event is structured as an informal dance soiree to meet, network, and socialize with ICDC members as you enjoy an evening of dancing at the French Embassy. As such kindly note that the event is not presented as a seated event.

We need a complete guest list of all the attendees for security purposes at the entrance so if you reserve more than one ticket, please e-mail us the full name of each guest. Reserve your tickets now as space is limited.