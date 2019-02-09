Join us for an evening of French-American patriotism to benefit our veterans.

This event is organized by The District of Columbia Society, Sons of the American Revolution (DCSSAR), under the patronage of Ambassador Gérard Araud.

All you need to know... WHAT: Sweethearts and Patriots Gala WHEN: Saturday, February 9, 2019 –7pm - 12am WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE:

General admission : from $135

VIP Reception : from $165

Sponsorship packages from $2500 to $10,000 RESERVATION: Online registration required. Eventbrite ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy (street parking available). No large bags, helmets and suitcase.

Sweethearts and Patriotsis a charity gala that benefits organizations in support of veterans. In 2019, the beneficiaries will be Disabled American Veterans and Terre Fraternité. The evening will be a celebration with a French and American patriotic theme including heavy hors d’oeuvres, open bar and dancing. The event is open to all, and sponsored by the District of Columbia Society of the Sons of the American Revolution.

♦ Please list your legal name (and the legal name of any guests) as listed on your ID(s), which you will need to bring for admission into the Embassy.

♦ All tickets must be purchased within 7 days of the event for security purposes.

♦ You may also pay by check. Please email sweetheartsandpatriots@gmail.com to purchase sponsorship packages and for more information.

About the Gala Beneficiaries

DCSSAR will benefit two new veterans associations in 2019 : DAV and Terre Fraternité. DAV is an American nonprofit charity that provides a lifetime of support for veterans of all generations and their families, helping more than 1 million veterans in positive, life-changing ways each year. Terre Fraternité is a French association which aims to help the wounded, their loved ones, as well as the families of the dead in service of the French army. Please visit https://www.sweetheartsandpatriots.org/ for more information on the Gala’ beneficiaries and the causes they defend.