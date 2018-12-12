United Nations - Iran/non-proliferation

Joint statement by Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden and the UK (New York - December 12, 2018)

We, as the European Union members of the Council, would like to underline our commitment and continued support to the full and effective implementation of the JCPOA and Resolution 2231.

It has been confirmed that Iran continues to implement its nuclear-related commitments. The JCPOA has significantly rolled back Iran’s nuclear programme and ensures it does not develop a nuclear weapon. This is key for European security.

However, the JCPOA faces considerable challenges following the withdrawal by the United States and the re-imposition of US sanctions against Iran. And we echo the regret expressed by EU ministers.

As long as Iran continues to implement its commitments in full, the EU will remain fully committed to the continued implementation of the agreement. This was reiterated by the EU foreign ministers.

It is essential that the JCPOA continues to work for all its participants, including by delivering economic benefits to the people of Iran.

In this context, in line with Resolution 2231, efforts led by France, Germany and the UK are actively contributing to the international efforts to preserve trade and financial channels in Iran.

At the same time, we are very concerned about the findings of the Secretary-General regarding Iran’s destabilizing regional activities, and in particular ballistic missile-related activities such as the launch of nuclear capable missiles and any transfers of missiles, missile technologies and components which would be in violation of Security Council resolutions.

Though separate from the JCPOA, we call on Iran to refrain from such activities, which deepen mistrust and increase regional tensions and are in non-conformity with Resolution 2231. We call on Iran to address these issues in dialogue with relevant actors.

We support a comprehensive approach with Iran, based on the pursuit of robust dialogue and, as necessary, targeted pressure, with a view to addressing all concerns regarding Iran’s nuclear, missile and regional activities.

The JCPOA is an example of effective multilateralism and a key element of the non-proliferation regime. It is working and delivering on its intended goal.

We therefore call on the entire international community to continue implementing the JCPOA and Resolution 2231.