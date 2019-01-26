Join Cuisine Solutions, the masters of sous vide, for a stunning, around-the-world tour of sous vide cooking excellence to celebrate International Sous Vide Day.

This event is organized by Cuisine Solutions.

All you need to know... WHAT: A Toast to the Tastemakers: A Celebration of International Sous Vide Day WHEN: Saturday, January 26, 2019 – 6pm - 9:30pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: $100. RESERVATION: Online registration required. Eventbrite ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase. All attendees must be 21 and over. Strictly no exceptions. IDs will be checked and validated by Embassy security.

The cocktail and hors d’oeuvres reception and the 3-course seated dinner with wine will let you experience the pure, complex flavors of US, French, and Thai cuisine (along with a few other favorites of Dr. Goussault himself) prepared using the technique of sous vide.

Additionally, the evening will feature a number of celebratory giveaways, including sous vide circulators and equipment, Cuisine Solutions Premium Sous Vide Cooked Products, Sous-Vide magazine subscriptions, and more. And, of course, each guest will receive a luxe, complimentary International Sous Vide Day swag bag.

All proceeds from this event will benefit Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP), a national nonprofit co-chaired by chef, author, and restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson. C-CAP educates and guides underserved high school students toward a bright future through chef mentoring, work experience, college advising, scholarships, and more.

Event Agenda

6:00 pm – 7:00 pm: Cocktail Hour and Passport Hors D’oeuvres Stations

7:15 pm: Welcome, video, and C-CAP introduction emceed by Nycci Nellis of "Foodie and the Beast"

7:30 pm – 9:00 pm: 4-Course Sous Vide Meal created by the Cuisine Solutions chefs & Le Café Descartes

9:00 pm – 9:30 pm: Mingling

Menu

Course 1 – Salad Trio, Sous Vide Beets with Goat Cheese, Beluga Lentil Salad, Sirloin Carpaccio

Course 2 – Seared St Pierre with Cucumber Beurre Blanc, Sous Vide Baby Fennel

Course 3 – Duo of Beef Bone-In and Boneless Short Ribs, Celery Root Puree and Pickled Chanterelles

Course 4 – Finish off the evening with a delicious dessert prepared by Le Café Descartes

*Alternatives for vegetarians and GF will be available upon request

Suggested Attire: Cocktail Chic

To learn more about International Sous Vide Day – please visit http://www.internationalsousvideday.com/.

To make additional donations to C-CAP, please visit https://ccapinc.org/support-c-cap/.