French Series: How to reform multilateralism to support peace

Ambassador Gérard Araud, Ambassador Victoria Nuland from the Center for a New American Security, Stewart M. Patrick from the Council on Foreign Relations and moderator Jonathan Tepperman from Foreign Policy discussed the issue at the French Embassy.

After the Paris Peace Forum, France issued a joint statement with the international organizations published on November 14 strongly reaffirming that: “Working together multilaterally is not optional; it is the only answer.”

However, the current multilateral system is unconvincing and is facing growing criticism in the context of isolationism and the rise of populism. A panel of experts with Ambassador Gérard Araud, Ambassador Victoria Nuland from the Center for a New American Security, Stewart M. Patrick from the Council on Foreign Relations and moderator Jonathan Tepperman from Foreign Policy discussed the current state of multilateralism at the Embassy’s Maison Française at our December 18 French Series.