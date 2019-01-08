Presidents Macron and Trump discuss Syria situation on the phone

They focused on the priority of fighting Daesh, the international coalition and their common determination toward chemical weapons use in Syria. (Paris - January 8, 2019)

Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic, spoke on the telephone to Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, on Monday, January 7, 2019.

Together they talked about the situation in Syria, where the fight against Daesh [so-called ISIL] remains the priority. In the context of the announced withdrawal of American troops from north-east Syria, President Macron stressed the importance of close coordination between the international coalition members so that the safety of all our partners is ensured.

The French and American Presidents reaffirmed their determination to continue respecting their red lines as regards chemical weapons use in Syria.