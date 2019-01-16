Official speeches and statements - January 16, 2019

1. Yemen - Remarks to the press by the Permanent Representative of France to the United Nations (New York,2019-01-16)

The adoption of the resolution creating a special political mission in Yemen is an important and necessary step, in order to implement the Stockholm agreement.

The goal is indeed to build on the current momentum, to make it irreversible, and for that to bring the full weight of the Security Council behind the process.

We also, as France, call for the organization of new political talks between the parties, as soon as possible, under the auspices of course of Martin Griffiths (...).

We must, as Security Council, remain fully mobilized and bring the full weight of the Council behind the process in order to make it irreversible and successful. That’s what is at stake here./.