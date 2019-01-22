Official speeches and statements - January 21, 2019

1. United Nations - Libya - Remarks to the press by the Permanent Representative of France to the United Nations (New York,2019-01-17)

On Libya, before the consultations that we are about to have, I think that more than ever our common enemy there is the status quo. So the emergency, the number one priority is to break with the status quo and to try and encourage the political momentum that our friend Ghassan Salamé has been working on. That’s why we more than ever support his efforts and his plan of action with respect in particular to the organization of a National Conference. We believe that the objective that has been endorsed in Palermo to have a National Conference as soon as possible in order to have election before the spring is more important than ever, so that’s really at the heart of current efforts.

I think the second front that we are working on is about the situation on the ground, which is of course worrying. We are deeply concerned by the security situation in and around Tripoli and in other places of Libya. We are deeply concerned also with the terrorist threat. That’s why in this context, the unification of the Libyan Armed Forces under the authority of the civilian power is a key priority. I also want to recall that those who threaten Libya’s peace, security and stability are exposed to international sanctions.

These are the key messages that I will pass on to my colleagues during the coming meeting.

So long story short, the situation on the ground, the unification of the Libyan Armed Forces under civilian power, on one side; the priority to a National Conference as soon as possible in order to have the election before the spring of this year, secondly; and also the third front, the economic front, the implementation of economic reforms but also the necessary improvement of the humanitarian situation and respect of humans rights. These are the three convergent messages that I will pass on to my colleagues. All this under the auspices of Ghassan Salamé that we more than ever need to collectively support./.