Join us for this new theatrical creation by Jérôme de Verdière, performed in the United States for the very first time in French with English subtitles.

This event is organized by France Permanent Mission to the Organization of American States.

All you need to know... WHAT: Mauvaise Mer WHEN: Wednesday, March 27, 2019 – 7pm-9:30pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: Admission is free but donations to benefit Titatroupe are welcome RESERVATION: Online registration required on Eventbrite. ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase.

This event is performed within the framework of the 2019 Festival de la Francophonie.

Synopsis

What happened on May 1, 1981, off the coast of Concarneau, in Brittany?

Was the sea really that bad?

Elizabeth has been waiting thirty-five years for her husband Robert to return.

And for thirty-five years, Simone has been putting up with her mother’s choppy character.

How can you tell people you love them when the absence of a husband, of a father, takes up all the space? How can you understand each other when this absence remains a mystery?

But despite the heavy swells, the sea spray, the gales and the gusts, truth will prevail.

About the author

Jérôme de Verdière is a French journalist and author, television and radio host. With this exclusive comedy, laced with a sarcastic and corrosive sense of humor, he takes the spectators on a trip full of tenderness and hope.

Jerome’s writing reveals a real poetic talent in his witty and accurate description of family relationships. He creates moving and somewhat quirky characters who don’t seem to realize that they’re paddling in a crisis which is not the deep blue sea!

And all this is immersed in a, somewhat offbeat, but also simple and humanely disconcerting humor!

“What a treat!! Thank you Jérôme for this little jewel of a play especially written for TITATROUPE!”

—Jean-Benoit SOUILH

About the director

Jean-Benoit SOUILH Stage Director

Jean-Benoit trained at the Ecole Supérieure d’Art Dramatique (ESAD) Cotillard and at the famous Cours Simon, in Paris.

As a stage actor, he played under the direction of L. Gutmann, P. Guillois, M-C. Orry, in prestigious theaters in Paris as well as in French provinces. As a movie actor, he played in the French-Italian Drama « The First Man » from G. Amelio (International Critic award at the Toronto Festival) and for the TV movie « L’Esprit de famille » by Richard Berry. He directed various short films and programs for « France Télévision ». In his stage director’s capacity, Jean-Benoit directed Georges Feydeau’s play « Feu la Mère de Madame » and Jean de Rotrou’s « Le Véritable Saint-Genest ». He also served for five years as Artistic Director for the amateur theatre troupe « Les Chaises Vertes ».

About the actors

Anne de SAINT-PIERRE Amateur Actress

Anne played for 6 years in Madrid for the Company « Théâtre en français » and hold the lead roles in plays like « L’Hôtel des deux Mondes », E-E Schmidt’s « La Nuit de Valogne », Siberia’s’ « Une heure et demie de retard », Hané’s « Tous mes meilleurs vœux », Desfossez’s « Les Petites femmes de Maupassant », O’Hara’s « Le Noir te va si bien ». Moving to Paris, she played for Charities such as «Association les Tréteaux Blancs », « Timbo », ADOSM (« Association des Œuvres Sociales de la Marine »). With Jean-Benoit Souilh as stage director, she played in A. Métayer’s « Aimez-moi les Uns les Autres », JC Islert’s « Délit de fuites » and P. Elbé’s « Tout baigne ».

Clémentine de SOLMS Amateur Actress

Clémentine played for « La Troupe du Littoral » in Toulon in plays such as Eugène Labiche’ s « Embrassons-nous Folleville » then enrolled in Drama Classes at the Salle Pleyel in Paris. In Madrid, she joined the « Théâtre en français » company and hold major roles in « Tous mes Meilleurs Vœux », « Les Petites Femmes de Maupassant » and « La Nuit de Valogne ». Back to Paris she attended for two years Jean-Laurent Cochet’s Drama classes in order to satisfy her theatrical curiosity and further improve her acting skills alongside the famous French director and actor.

Admission is free but donations to benefit Titatroupe are welcome.