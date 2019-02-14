A delightful evening of dancing at our French Embassy Dance Soiree in Paris with Viennese Waltz, Tango, and Salsa lessons followed by a night of dancing.

This event is organized by The International Club of DC.

All you need to know... WHAT: Valentine’s Day Dance Soiree in Paris WHEN: Thursday, February 14, 2019 – 7pm - 10:30pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE:

$29: 7PM admission for ICDC members

$35: 7PM admission for non-members

$25 : 8:30 admission for ICDC members

$35: 8:30 admission for non-members RESERVATION: Online registration required. International Club of DC ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets and suitcase. All attendees must be 21 and over. Strictly no exceptions. IDs will be checked and validated by Embassy security.

Join us on your own or with someone special to celebrate the most romantic day of the year in the City of Lights with a special evening of music, wine, champagne and dancing at our French Embassy Dance Soiree in Paris! Meet and socialize with ICDC members as you enjoy an evening of dancing! Even if you’ve never danced before, let us show you how to dance the Viennese Waltz, Tango, & Salsa followed by an evening of dancing in the French Embassy ballroom as you meet ICDC members and make new friends.

Attend on your own or with friends as a dance partner or prior dance experience are not needed to attend! Wine & French desserts will be available for purchase at the cash bar. Space is limited, so please make your reservations early.

Enjoy delectable Parisian desserts available for purchase

Please note that dinner is not served at the event and instead delectable French desserts will be available for purchase. Please plan to have dinner before or after the event. The event is structured as an informal dance soiree to meet, network, and socialize with ICDC members as you enjoy an evening of dancing at the French Embassy. As such kindly note that the event is not presented as a seated event.

We need a complete guest list of all the attendees for security purposes at the entrance so if you reserve more than one ticket, please e-mail us the full name of each guest. Reserve your tickets now as space is limited.

Due to embassy security considerations, ALL guests must have a reservation. We are unable to admit guests without a reservation and there will be NO DOOR SALES. If you purchase more than one ticket, please provide us with the full name of each guest.

Event Agenda (May change)

Due to enhanced security at the French Embassy, photo ID is REQUIRED for attendance. Please ensure all ticketholders and each guest attending with a ticketholder has valid photo ID. We are unable to issue a refund if you are denied entry due to lack of photo ID. If you reserve more than one ticket, please e-mail us the full name of each guest.

7:00 PM Admission commences

♦ Viennese Waltz Dance Lesson

♦ Tango dance lesson

♦ Salsa dance lesson

8:30 PM Dance Party (starting time approximate, and after the dance lessons)

Dance the night away to a mix of ballroom dance music with a selection of Latin music for added variety. This is a wonderful opportunity to practice your dancing and socialize with other attendees. Recorded music will be played for a night of dancing.

10:30 PM Evening concludes with the cash bar closing at 10:15 PM.

Map/Parking

If driving, street parking will be available on Reservoir Road and throughout the surrounding neighborhoods. Due to security considerations, parking WILL NOT be available on the grounds of the Embassy of France.

If using public transportation, the D6 Metro Bus towards Sibley Hospital drops off directly in front of the embassy. Due to limited parking, we recommend Uber, public transportation or a cab.

Please note that the map is enclosed below as a courtesy to you and for your convenience but we do not guarantee the accuracy of the map or the directions provided by Google. It is your responsibly to arrive safely and on time at the address of the event disclosed above.

Parking is limited to street parking in the vicinity of the venue. Kindly note that, as is the case in most major cities, the availability of street parking in Washington DC is limited and beyond our control. Due to the limited availability of parking, we highly recommend a cab, Uber/Lyft or other transportation option. The event start at the designated time so please allow sufficient time for traffic/travel/transportation and parking as these factors are beyond our control.