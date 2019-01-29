MyFrenchFilmFestival - 9th edition online, Jan 18-Feb 18

After 12 million viewings in 2018, the latest edition will once again allow you to discover the best of new generation French-language filmmakers, accessible anywhere around the world... from the comfort of your own home!

This year’s Festival offers you the chance to discover 28 films that have never been seen before, divided into 6 thematic sections: stories about family affairs in Family Business, a taste of the absurd and wacky in What the F…rench!?, films that shine the spotlight on women battling the world around them with Women at War, punchy and provocative films with In Your Face, homegrown love stories in Love "à la française" and, last but not least, a selection of innovative creations in New Horizons.

The films are accessible from January 18 on MyFrenchFilmFestival.com and on fifty partner platforms around the world!

Celebrated French and international directors make up the jury! The 2019 Jury is composed of French director and screenwriter Houda Benyamina (Divines); French director, screenwriter and film editor Coralie Fargeat (Revenge); French director and screenwriter Mikhaël Hers (Ce sentiment de l’été, Amanda); Canadian director, screenwriter and producer Kim Nguyen (Two lovers and a bear, Eye on Juliet) and Belgian director and actor Jaco Van Dormael (Mr. Nobody, Le Tout Nouveau Testament).

10 feature films in competition, 10 shorts in competition, 8 films presented out-of-competition, 2 French cinema classics, 11 languages, 2 juries, 3 awards, a trip for 2 to Paris…Everything you need to know about the 9th edition of MyFrenchFilmFestival is right here!

WHEN

Fri, 18 Jan - Mon, 18 Feb, 2019

WHERE

Online

