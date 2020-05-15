We are very sorry. The page you are looking for does not exist.
TOP STORIES
-
Covid-19 - Travel restrictions in France and establishment of (...)
Press release issued by the French Government (Paris - May 22, 2020)
-
French restaurants in the U.S. open for delivery & pickup
French consulates across the U.S. have gathered a list of French (...)
-
"Europe will weather this crisis together."
French-German initiative for the European recovery from the coronavirus (...)
-
Solidarity operations by the Embassy of France
Press communique (Washington, D.C. - May 15, 2020)
-
Europe: The strength of "De facto Solidarity"
By Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs and Amélie de (...)
-
Covid-19 - G7 Foreign Ministers’ meeting held by videoconference under the (...)
Statement issued by Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign (...)
-
"In the face of the virus and its consequences, France is working (...)
Communiqué issued by Mr. Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign (...)
-
#Covid-19
The Ambassador of France to the United States, Philippe Etienne, addresses (...)
-
French restaurants in the U.S. open for delivery & pickup
French consulates across the U.S. have gathered a list of French (...)
-
COVID-19 - "In France as in the overseas territories, the strictest (...)
Address to the nation by Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic (...)
Contact Us
Embassy of France
in the U.S.
4101 Reservoir Rd NW
Washington, DC 20007
☎(202) 944-6000
in the U.S.
4101 Reservoir Rd NW
Washington, DC 20007
☎(202) 944-6000
• For all inquiries regarding VISAS FOR FRANCE, please call +1 (212) 784-6157 or +1 (347) 252-3055.
• Click HERE to contact the Consulate serving your state.
• For all other topics, click HERE and send us a message!
• Click HERE to contact the Consulate serving your state.
• For all other topics, click HERE and send us a message!
Subscribe
Thank you for signing up!
You will shortly receive an email inviting you to confirm your subscription(s).
You will shortly receive an email inviting you to confirm your subscription(s).